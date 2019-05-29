Manhunt underway in the Pee Dee for suspects who reportedly broke into several police vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A manhunt is underway in the Pee Dee Wednesday morning for three people who reportedly broke into several police vehicles.
According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for the suspects off Alligator Road near Doric Road. He added the manhunt started at about 3:00 a.m., and one suspect is in custody.
A Florence city police cruiser, a Florence County deputy’s vehicle and a S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Services vehicle were all broken into, Kirby said.
This is all the information available at this time. Check back for updates.
