Man accused of running ‘illegal nightclub’ in Fair Bluff

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the operation of an “illegal nightclub” in Fair Bluff, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
During an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and its Vice Narcotics Unit, undercover operatives entered the establishment on West Goodman St. and purchased alcohol.
The Vice-Narcotics Unit and agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at the establishment on May 24.
Officials say at the time of the search, there were 30 to 40 patrons in the business. A large quantity of alcohol and two concealed firearms were seized in the search.
Mack Vay Edwards, 42, is accused of operating the business and has been charged with possession/sell of alcoholic beverage with no permit and possession of a spirituous liquor on a premises not authorized by ABC law.
A South Carolina man who was at the business at the time also was taken into custody. Nehemiah Levon Myers, 39, of Green Sea, had an outstanding narcotics warrant from 2001 for felony possession of cocaine. He also allegedly had a concealed firearm on his person at the time of the search and was charged by the CCSO with carrying a concealed gun.
