‘It was a magical night’: Green sea turtle lays eggs in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another seat turtle nest was spotted in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson was called around 10 p.m. Tuesday to 48th Avenue North when the beach patrol saw the green sea turtle nesting.
It occurred near a dune crossover, and Wilson was able to take a photo using a red light instead of a flash.
“Since she was by the crossover, we were able to stand on top of it and look down on her without disturbing her or getting pelted by sand,” Wilson said. “The distance she throws and the amount of sand she throws is pretty unbelievable.”
The green turtle’s carapace length measured 43.7 inches by 39 inches. The rangers found 114 eggs in the next and relocated them back to the Myrtle Beach State Park, where the beach is less busy.
“It was a magical night that makes all the late night and early morning phone calls and disturbed sleep patterns worth it. MB Beach Patrol, led by Scott McKinney, were incredibly helpful as always; we really do appreciate it,” Wilson said.
It’s important to stay clear of nesting turtles. Do not disturb them, do not touch them and do not take flash photography of them. Federal fines of up to $10,000 exist for disturbing sea turtles.
