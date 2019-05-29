LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools prepare for upcoming graduations

LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools prepare for upcoming graduations
(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | May 29, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:11 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's the time of the year where students and parents are gearing up for life after high school.

But before that...there's another important milestone...getting that hard earned diploma.

In a few days, high schools across the area will hold graduation ceremonies. Some of them are below:

May 31

  • Lake City High School

June 5

  • Aynor High School
  • Carolina Forest High School
  • Green Sea Floyds High School
  • Myrtle Beach High School
  • Socastee High School
  • South Florence High School

June 6

  • Conway High School
  • Dillon High School
  • HCS Early College High
  • Loris High School
  • North Myrtle Beach High School
  • Saint James High School
  • West Florence High School

June 7

  • Wilson High School

June 8

  • Marlboro County High School

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.