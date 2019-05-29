LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools prepare for upcoming graduations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's the time of the year where students and parents are gearing up for life after high school.
But before that...there's another important milestone...getting that hard earned diploma.
In a few days, high schools across the area will hold graduation ceremonies. Some of them are below:
May 31
- Lake City High School
June 5
- Aynor High School
- Carolina Forest High School
- Green Sea Floyds High School
- Myrtle Beach High School
- Socastee High School
- South Florence High School
June 6
- Conway High School
- Dillon High School
- HCS Early College High
- Loris High School
- North Myrtle Beach High School
- Saint James High School
- West Florence High School
June 7
- Wilson High School
June 8
- Marlboro County High School
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.