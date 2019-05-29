Florence County woman ordered to pay thousands to animal care facility after dogs removed from her home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges will have to reimburse the facility that cared for the animals.
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, a restitution hearing was recently held for 71-year-old Donna Keller Lee, of Effingham. The judge ordered the defendant to pay $35,000 to Valiant Animal Rescue, a Charleston-based organization.
Lee pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty last month and was sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended to three years of probation.
Last summer, Lee was charged with 39 counts of ill treatment of animals after 133 dogs – many of whom suffered from a number of ailments and illnesses – were removed from her property in November 2017.
