FIRST ALERT: One more day of record-breaking heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record-breaking heat will continue to grip the region for one more day before a slow cooling trend starts through the weekend.
On Thursday, temperatures will again soar to record-breaking levels. The old record of 92 in Myrtle Beach will be smashed with a forecast high temperature of 96.
Florence, Lumberton and much of the Pee Dee will see temperatures climbing to 100 for the 4th consecutive day. The old record of 96 in Florence and 99 in Lumberton will both be broken once again.
With very hot temperatures and bone dry conditions, the fire threat will continue for Thursday. Wind gusts up to 20 mph will add to the fire threat. Outdoor burn bans remain in effect for many areas through today.
Slight relief from the blazing heat will start to arrive by Friday and into the weekend as the large area of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly. This will result in a very slow cooling trend through the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly into the middle 90s on Friday and the lower to middle 90s by Saturday. In addition to the slight cooling trend, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. No widespread, soaking rain is in the forecast, but any showers will be a welcomed sight, with most areas staying rain-free for the last 18 days.
Looking into next week, more seasonable afternoon temperatures settle in with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Increasing humidity will lead to better rain chances by the middle and end of next week.
