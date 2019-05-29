FIRST ALERT: One more day of record-breaking heat

Slight relief from the blazing heat will start to arrive by Friday and into the weekend as the large area of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly. This will result in a very slow cooling trend through the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly into the middle 90s on Friday and the lower to middle 90s by Saturday. In addition to the slight cooling trend, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. No widespread, soaking rain is in the forecast, but any showers will be a welcomed sight, with most areas staying rain-free for the last 18 days.