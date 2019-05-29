Downtown Conway business owners relieved to see end of Main Street Bridge closure

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many are excited to see the Conway Main Street Bridge reopened, but downtown Conway business owners may be the most excited.
The last five months have been difficult for many businesses.
Some business owners said without the main road in and out of downtown in operation, their businesses have suffered.
“There’s been days where there’s been nobody inside,” April Todd with Pink Ivy said. “It’s just been really dead around here.”
Another downtown business owner said she couldn’t make rent last month because she’s had so few customers.
But the reopening of the bridge has brought new life to downtown, according to some business owners.
Terry Bedell, the general manager of The Trestle Bakery Café, said Memorial Day weekend was fantastic for business.
“Downtown had people that I haven’t seen for months,” Bedell said. “They were coming in for breakfast, they were coming in for lunch, they were walking the streets. It was awesome.”
Drivers like Ian Childress are also relieved.
“Now that it’s back open, I’m just getting everywhere a lot faster,” Childress said.
The busy Memorial Day weekend has business owners like Todd excited for what’s to come.
“Hopefully everything’s on the up and up now, and hopefully we won’t run into any issues as far as road closures or anything else like that,” Todd said. “We made it through, so if we can make it through that, we can make it through anything.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.