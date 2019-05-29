Dillon’s mayor-elect to be sworn in following indictment on child exploitation charges

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The embattled mayor-elect for the city of Dillon is set to be sworn in on Thursday, according to the city manager.
The swearing-in ceremony for Corey Jackson and three city council members will take place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday ahead of the regularly-scheduled council meeting, city manager Glen Wagner said.
Last week, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23.
The ages of the boys range from 15 to 17 years old, and the amount of money he offered was between $150 and $1,000, according to the warrants.
In April, Jackson won a runoff election to succeed Dillon Mayor Todd Davis, who has led the city for more than 15 years.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.