Deal Diva: How retailers get you to spend more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It happens to the best of us; we walk into a store with a plan to buy one or two items and leave with a shopping cart full of stuff.
It sounds familiar right?
As it turns out, this is all part of the store’s strategy to get customers to spend more money.
They’re called psychological triggers and all stores and restaurants use them. Financial blog website Money Crashers said retailers are trying to punch those spending triggers to get shoppers to spend more than they plan.
In order to resist the temptation, customers have to know it when they see it.
According to Money Crashers, sometimes the tricks start before a shopper walks through the door. Ever notice the bargain bins or clearance baskets near or outside the store’s entrance? These tempting price tags are said to be there to lure someone into a store, even if they had no intention of visiting.
