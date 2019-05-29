Darlington County latest to issue burn ban due to heat

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County has followed other counties and municipalities across the area in issuing a burn ban.
According to a press release, Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers noted that weather conditions are very poor for any type of open burning.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission currently shows the area to have a fire danger rating of “very high,” the release stated.
A state red flag fire alert was issued by the SCFC in response to the dry weather conditions. Burn bans are also in effect in Horry County and the city of Conway.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.