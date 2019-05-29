Highway 9 reopens after crews respond to 10-acre brush fire

#HCFR currently has 17 units in the area of Highway 9 and Long Branch Swamp Rd. (closed to traffic!) for a 10-acre brush fire that was dispatched by @HorryCounty911 at 4:24. No injuries or threats to structures. @ForestryCommish there, too, in response. #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/AES6TkjP6l