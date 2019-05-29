Highway 9 reopens after crews respond to 10-acre brush fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several fire agencies battled a 10-acre brush fire in the Green Sea area.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 4:24 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 9 and Long Branch Swamp Road.
Crews had to shut down Highway 9 in the area while they were in firefighting mode. Crews reopened Highway 9 just before 7:30 p.m. once they got the fire under control.
South Carolina Forestry, Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire also helped to battle the brush fire.
No one was hurt in the fire and there was no threat to any structures.
