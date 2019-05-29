Construction on iconic Springmaid Pier expected to be done by Memorial Day 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s been nearly three years of waiting, but a construction completion date on the beloved Springmaid Pier has been released.
The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront announced on Wednesday that construction has begun on the pier and is expected to be complete Memorial Day 2020. WMBF News saw construction equipment near the pier at a couple of weeks ago.
The Springmaid Pier was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“It is a thrill and an honor to return this treasured landmark to Myrtle Beach,” said property General Manager Michael Frits. “It has been a long, detailed process involving several local, state and federal entities, but we’re now moving forward in a timely manner to return the Springmaid Pier back to her original glory.”
The Springmaid Pier was one of the longest piers on the east coast, and the redevelopment will return the pier to its previous length of 1,068 feet.
Construction will be overseen by South Carolina-based Cape Romain Contractors. Officials said to better protect the pier from future storm damage, the pier will be reinforced with steel rather than timber and will be raised at the end to combat future storm surge. The pier will also be 24 feet wide and will offer amenities such as benches, fish cleaning/washing stations, restrooms and more.
“The Springmaid Pier was built in 1953 as part of the original Springmaid Resort and became a popular landmark for the area,” said Kenneth Fearn, Managing Partner of Integrated Capital, LLC. “The long-awaited redevelopment of the pier will bring new energy and excitement for residents, visitors and guests at our resort, as we bring the Springmaid back to our sandy shores.”
Once the pier is fully restored, the resort is also planning to reopen its Southern Tide Bar & Grille, as well as the gift and tackle shop, which both rest on the shoreline of the pier at the north end of the resort property.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.