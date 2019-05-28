Report: Co-owner of Horry County gym accused of taking $150,000 from business

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the owners of a Horry County gym told police that his business partner has been stealing thousands of dollars over the past six months.
The complainant, who owns 50% of American Fitness on Highway 17 Business in the Murrells Inlet area, said he had been traveling for the past six months as part of his other pharmaceutical business and couldn’t be there to monitor the records.
The suspect who own 25% interest in the gym, and his wife, who owns the other 25% of the business, were left to manage the business.
The police report notes that the suspect had his own business selling supplements, which was doing well, but he ended up losing several large customers, so the suspect’s business had been suffering. It also goes on to say the suspect owns a $500,000 home and two nice cars.
The complainant started looking at the financial records for the business at the beginning of May and uncovered numerous loans that were taken out in the business name. The suspect is accused of altering documents, listing him as the sole owner of the business to obtain the loans.
The records show one loan for $150,000 and about $60,000 have been made back to the loan through automatic payments, according to the police report.
Police documents also show several other loans that are resulting in $5,000 a week lost to the business that are not related to the business. The suspect also took money that was intended for rent, which is about $23,000.
The police report states that the suspect and his wife were seen on multiple occasions taking $100 or more out of the register. The bank records also show almost daily withdrawals of $150 or more to pay for items ordered on Amazon. The complainant said that the suspect’s wife had been ordering things for the house.
The complainant also found two checks written out to “cash,” one for $5,000 and one for $7,000.
The complainant confronted the suspect who had admitted he has been taking money from the business out of desperation. Then several days later, the suspect transferred $10,000 from the business account to his personal account, according to the police report. The complainant made the suspect put the money back and the suspect no longer has access to the accounts.
Most of the financial records and records associated with the loans were given to police. Investigators are still trying to determine the total loss, but it appears to exceed $150,000.
No arrests or charges have been filed in the case.
