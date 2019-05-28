Police search underway in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police were called to the Longs area to search for a person who they said ran from officers.
WMBF News saw police vehicles searching in the area around Plantation Drive and SC 905.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said officers were attempting to locate someone and the person they were looking for fled when police arrived.
Moskov said there is no risk to the community at the moment.
Police have not said why they were looking for the person in the first place.
