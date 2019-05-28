Police: Four men steal car, lead officers on chase down U.S. 501, ditch vehicle in subdivision

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle over Memorial Day weekend and leading police on a chase.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Devyon Brown, Jutwa Hollingsworth, Santos Linares-Castro, and Daquan Wright have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more.
In addition, Hollingsworth has been charged with financial transaction card fraud of more than $500 in a six-month period, and Linares-Castro has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, an HCPD officer got an alert for a stolen car while working in the area of U.S. 501, according to the press release. The officer spotted the vehicle and tried to get the driver to stop. Instead, a chase began.
The stolen vehicle headed into the Clear Pond subdivision off Gardner Lacy Road. At the point, the suspects ditched the car and ran into nearby woods, according to police.
Three of the suspects were caught almost immediately, the release stated. The fourth was found around midnight while hiding in an under-construction home.
