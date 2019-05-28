Person seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle near Carolina Forest Blvd, officials say

Traffic seen moving at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. (Source: SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff | May 28, 2019 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:14 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to first responders.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states the motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 1:15 p.m., in the area of U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. The person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

By 2:10 p.m., cameras in the area showed traffic to be moving relatively smoothly.

