Person seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle near Carolina Forest Blvd, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to first responders.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states the motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 1:15 p.m., in the area of U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. The person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
By 2:10 p.m., cameras in the area showed traffic to be moving relatively smoothly.
