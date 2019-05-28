Myrtle Beach leaders looking at regulating e-scooters as their popularity rises

“It is a preemptive measure. Other communities, other cities have experience scooters being dropped on their sidewalks on their streets and there are no regulations. They’re riding them on the sidewalks, they’re leaving them behind. This would require a franchise if this business were to come to Myrtle Beach. It would set some rules in place on how long they can sit there before we can pick them up, it sets some regulations in place before the problem comes to us," said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.