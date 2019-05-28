Myrtle Beach leaders looking at regulating e-scooters as their popularity rises

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is working to regulate motorized scooters and bikes.
This comes after several cities across the country reported electric, pay-as-you-go scooters were dropped off to be utilized by residents.
The scooters allow users to rent them for a fee via an app. They’re then allowed to leave them on the sidewalk when their allotted time is up. The city of Charlotte began using e-scooters and e-bikes in May 2018 as part of a pilot program.
If Myrtle Beach leaders move forward, the ordinance would make it unlawful to leave mobility devices or unfranchised rented motor scooters in the rights-of-way or on public property.
The ordinance would also make it illegal to operate or to provide a shared mobility device or scooter in the-right-of way or public property within the city.
“It is a preemptive measure. Other communities, other cities have experience scooters being dropped on their sidewalks on their streets and there are no regulations. They’re riding them on the sidewalks, they’re leaving them behind. This would require a franchise if this business were to come to Myrtle Beach. It would set some rules in place on how long they can sit there before we can pick them up, it sets some regulations in place before the problem comes to us," said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
City leaders said they have not seen these scooters yet, but are working to set regulations as a preemptive measure. Their proposed ordinance passed its first reading at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
