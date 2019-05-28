Myrtle Beach leaders dub Memorial Day weekend a success

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders said the busy Memorial Day weekend was successful.
That included not enforcing the 23-mile traffic loop at all over the holiday period.
City administrator John Pedersen said law enforcement will only use the loop if there is a traffic situation that warrants it. He noted that simply wasn't the case this year.
Pedersen and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock both agree that crime was also not as big of a problem this year.
"I believe that when the numbers come out, the number of crime, the number of public safety incidents, are going to be down dramatically as well. So from every measure that I know of, this was a big success," Pedersen said.
Prock added that people made use of the city’s information line all weekend.
