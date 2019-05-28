‘It’s great to give back to him:' Myrtle Beach veteran receives new roof

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach military veteran is living under a brand-new roof.
Thomas Goble, who also goes by “Pops,” was give a free roof by Monarch Roofing as part of the Roof for Troops program.
Pops was nominated by Chris Aranda from the Vet Center.
Those who know Pops the best said he gives so much for the community and this was the least they could do for him.
“He’s been the one giving back to everyone else so it’s great to give back to him. It was his turn to receive a roof,” said Stephanie Bohardt with Monarch Roofing. “They had some issues with it and we were really nervous it wouldn’t make it through another storm so we’re excited for them to be under a safe and secure roof again.”
The company also received donations from other local companies such as Waccamaw Heating and Cooling and Patriot Painting.
