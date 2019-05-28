Grand Strand Humane Society in desperate need of people to foster kittens

The Grand Strand Humane Society is asking for people who can foster a kitten after receiving an influx over the past 24 hours. (Source: Grand Strand Humane Society Facebook page)
May 28, 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is reaching out to the community and asking for help to foster kittens.

The organization said it is beyond full after it took in more than 25 kittens since Monday.

The Grand Strand Humane Society said it can’t continue saving lives of the little kittens without the help of the community.

The humane society supplies everything someone would need to foster a kitten.

If you’re interested, you can text 860-944-3940 or go into the Grand Strand Humane Society on Mr. Joe White Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

