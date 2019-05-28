Four arrested after armed robbery at Florence Walmart, fifth suspect sought

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Walmart in Florence earlier this month.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Hassan Lafawn Johnson, Jasmine Laquasha Davis and Anthony Reche Epps have since been arrested and charged with armed robbery.
A fourth suspect, Diamante Karon Curie, was arrested in Marion County and also charged with armed robbery. He remains there to face additional charges not tied to the robbery, police said.
On May 12, Florence officers were called to the Walmart on South Irby Street just before 12 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. According to police, two men went into the store and forced an employee to hand over money from the register at gunpoint.
The two suspects then left the store in a getaway vehicle, the release stated.
Police continue to search for a fifth suspect, Terrius Jamal Bryant, who will also be charged with armed robbery. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.
