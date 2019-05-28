FIRST ALERT: Record-shattering heat continues Wednesday

Slight relief will arrive by the end of the work week and into the weekend as the large area of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly. This will result in a very slow cooling trend through the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly into the middle and upper 90s on Friday and the lower to middle 90s by Saturday. In addition to the slight cooling trend, a few pop up showers and storms will be possible starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. No widespread, soaking rain is in the forecast, but any showers will be a welcomed sight with most areas staying rain-free for the last 17 days.