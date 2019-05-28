FIRST ALERT: Record-shattering heat continues Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record heat will once again grip the region through Wednesday and Thursday.
The heat wave continues to bake the region with more record-breaking temperatures on tap for Wednesday. Under blazing sunshine, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to low 100s.
The old record today for the Grand Strand is 92 degrees set back in 1991. That record will easily be shattered with a forecast high temperature today of 98.
In Florence, the temperature will climb to 101 this afternoon. That will break the record of 95 degrees also set in 1991.
In Lumberton, the old record of 101 degrees will be tied by this afternoon.
Thursday will see the final day of record-breaking heat as temperatures once again reach the upper 90s to low 100s.
Slight relief will arrive by the end of the work week and into the weekend as the large area of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly. This will result in a very slow cooling trend through the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly into the middle and upper 90s on Friday and the lower to middle 90s by Saturday. In addition to the slight cooling trend, a few pop up showers and storms will be possible starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. No widespread, soaking rain is in the forecast, but any showers will be a welcomed sight with most areas staying rain-free for the last 17 days.
Better chances of rain and more seasonable temperatures will likely develop through next week.
