Extreme heat leads to burn ban in unincorporated areas of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County leaders have instituted a burn ban due to the unseasonable heat the area is experiencing.
According to a press release, the ban is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
The ban has been placed due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the heat, lack of rain, and low relative humidity, the release stated.
Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.
According to the WMBF First Alert Weather team, slight relief from the heat will arrive by the end of the work week and into the weekend as the large area of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly.
A few pop-up showers and storms are possible starting Friday but will remain isolated. No widespread soaking rain is expected.
