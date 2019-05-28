Deputies seek man wanted for larceny from convenience store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on May 25 at the Speedway convenience store on Fraser Street.
Deputies say the suspect was wearing glasses, a tan cap and a brown plaid shirt. He is described as an African-American male, between 50 and 60 years old, and weighing about 250 pounds.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact the GCSO at 843-546-5102.
