Deputies seek man wanted for larceny from convenience store

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect. (Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | May 28, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:04 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on May 25 at the Speedway convenience store on Fraser Street.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing glasses, a tan cap and a brown plaid shirt. He is described as an African-American male, between 50 and 60 years old, and weighing about 250 pounds.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

