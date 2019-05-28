Murder suspect surrenders to authorities after woman found dead inside pickup truck

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect wanted for murder after a woman was found dead inside a pickup truck Monday afternoon has been arrested, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronchelle Raquan Lewis, 18, of Fayetteville, N.C., surrendered to authorities early-Tuesday morning. Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Monday at around 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to 17438 Highway 71 North Lumber Bridge for a report of a person shot.
April Oxendine, 45, was found dead in the rear of a pickup truck, the release states.
Deputies say the shooting happened on Russell Road in Shannon.
Two other people – a 39-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman – were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the release.
Deputies say a dispute between Lewis and the 39-year-old inside the car appears to be the motive behind the shooting.
Lewis was also wanted out of Cumberland County, N.C. for felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.
According to the release, Lewis is being held at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office without bond.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.