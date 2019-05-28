Construction begins on new restaurant coming to former Thee Dollhouse site

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Construction has begun on a new restaurant coming to the site of the former Thee Dollhouse location along Restaurant Row.
According to Kelly Moore, Horry County spokesperson, the old Dollhouse location will be home to the Clearwater Oyster Bar. A large, three-story building to the left will become Soho Restaurant and Bar, she added. An expected completion date was not immediately known.
An agreement between Horry County and the property owner did not require a complete demolition of the property, Moore said via email. Part of the agreement allowed for a portion of the structure to remain as long as it was enclosed.
The settlement was signed back in 2016 and was the result of an appeal between Restaurant Row Waterway LLC and the Horry County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Improvements to the property came after members of the community complained about its dilapidated state.
