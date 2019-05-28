Charlotte twin sisters awarded $1 million+ in scholarships, attending rival universities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of seniors in our area are soaking up their final days in school before they head off to college.
For twin sisters Kamryn and Kaycee Hailey at West Charlotte high school, things are really about to change. They’re heading to different colleges this fall – being apart from each other for the first time.
Kamryn is going to be a Tarheel. Kaycee is set to be a Blue Devil. After so many years together, now these twins couldn’t be further apart.
“It’s fun to have her there, she can help me in my classes but it’s also... people are always like ‘Hey, Twins!’ Or sometimes they call you the wrong name," says Kamryn. “I’ve always been known as Kamryn and Kaycee, or ‘The Hailey girls,’ so now when I get to Carolina it’s just going to be Kamryn, which will be different but it is a good thing too because I’ve never just been Kamryn.”
“I was actually at home, it was just me and my sister home, and so I ran upstairs and we were just screaming, it was so exciting," says Kaycee, explaining how she found out about her acceptance into Duke. “When I found out I got into Duke I actually didn’t get an acceptance letter, I got an email saying I was a finalist for their full ride scholarship."
“After I chose Carolina, she was still deciding," said Kamryn. “I told her, ‘you can’t grow in your comfort zone, so just keep that in mind when you’re deciding,’ because yeah, you might feel at home at one place, but you want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your experience."
The decision was made - Kamryn was joining the Tar Heel family and Kaycee was going to be a new addition to the Duke Blue Devils. The twins campuses? Just a 20-minute drive away from each other.
“It’s nice knowing that I’m on a different campus and I get to be my own independent person, but if I ever want to see her I can just go so easily and see her,” says Kacyee.
“I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like when I get to college," says Kamryn.
Together, the sisters have racked up over one million dollars in scholarships. Kamyrn is looking to pursue studying either business or communications and Kaycee is thinking about African-American studies.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.