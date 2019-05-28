Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that injured one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge denied bond Tuesday morning for the man charged in connection to a shooting Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 18-year-old Denardo Sincere Morgan has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Bryan Murphy said officers got a call around 8:30 Sunday night in regards to a shooting on 7th Avenue and Chester Street. Officers got to the scene and within the hour, had a suspect in custody.
Murphy said the victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery and was reported to be in critical condition.
During Tuesday’s bond hearing, a victim’s advocate said the victim and suspect knew each other and saw each other daily, according to our news partner My Horry News. The outlet reported that Morgan, who does not have a criminal record, is eligible for a court-appointed attorney.
According to arrest warrants, Morgan was found shortly after the shooting and told police that he had shot someone.
The suspect also described to law enforcement the weapon used in the shooting. A gun matching that description was found in the area where the shooting happened, warrants state.
