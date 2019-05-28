Bikefest turnout falls short of expectations for some businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach Bikefest usually means big business for the Grand Strand, but some say this Memorial Day weekend wasn’t the success many had hoped.
“I do believe it was a lot less people this year than every other year,” said Isidoro Dweck, an employee at ABC Liquors in Atlantic Beach.
The manager of Peaches Corner in downtown Myrtle Beach, Robert Alston, said like many others, their business depends on the crowds to bring in cash flow during Memorial Day weekend.
Despite high hopes, Alston said there were much fewer bikers than years past which means fewer customers.
“It is real tough on us. We were prepared for a certain amount and when it didn’t happen, we’re sitting here looking at each other," said Alston.
Up in Atlantic Beach, the main hub of activity during Bikefest, businesses echoed the same sentiment.
“It’s different, it’s not the same numbers I guess because not too many people showed up this year,” said Gabriel Shitrit, owner of Waves.
But if you ask the question why, some simply can’t give you an answer.
“Why? I cannot explain to you why,” said Dweck.
Others could only guess.
“A lot of people say the loop, the one-way traffic. But we needed that because of Memorial Day weekend with all the people here," said Alston.
And while Memorial Day weekend fell short of expectations, some business owners said it was still a good start to the summer season.
“We’re okay compared to the time we’ve been sleeping through the whole winter. So now we’re waking up. But it was great, we appreciate it. Any business we have it’s good, said Shitrit.
