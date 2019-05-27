MBPD investigating shooting near downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting incident in downtown Myrtle Beach Sunday.
The information comes via a tweet from MBPD:
Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says one person was injured as a result of the shooting. One person is also in police custody.
Vest could not release the identities of the person in custody or the person who was injured.
Officials could also not release the condition of the person injured.
MBPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to give them a call at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.