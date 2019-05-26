Myrtle Beach officials opt not to use Bikefest traffic loop for second day in a row

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second day in a row, Myrtle Beach Police have decided not to implement the 23-mile traffic loop for Bikefest.
Cpl. Tom Vest announced around 9:45 p.m. Saturday the loop would not be in effect during the scheduled time of 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. after an evaluation of traffic conditions.
Officials added they’ll be deploying traffic enforcement teams to Kings Highway to address congestion and to ensure the safety of people visiting and people who live in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police also decided not to implement the traffic loop Friday.
Authorities say drivers need to stay focused, be alert and drive safely.
