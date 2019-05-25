City of Charleston providing free sunblock through dispensers found throughout the city

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temps expected to reach triple digits through the weekend and into Memorial Day, you’re best bet to beat this scorcher holiday is with protection.
And the City of Charleston has you covered.
You’ll find free sunblock at dispensers through the city including including Brittlebank and Hampton Parks, White Point Gardens, and the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway.
City officials say the sunblock is Sport SPF 30 sunscreen which is dispensed in measured doses “and is free to use.”
“Keep an eye out for these dispensers and be sure to protect your skin while you’re out enjoying the sun!” stated a Facebook post by the city.
It’s all in conjunction with the organization “I Will Reflect and IMPACT Melanoma,” a charitable arm of The Spa at Belmond Charleston Place.
