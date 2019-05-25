SLED agents arrest nine for prostitution in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A number of suspects were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Friday night and early Saturday morning on prostitution.
According to online jail records, nine suspects were taken into custody by agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Most were from the Carolinas, while one was from Virginia and another is listed as being from Tennessee.
WMBF News has reached out to SLED officials for more information on the arrests. The suspects and their charges are below. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, all remained in jail under no bond.
- Crystal Marie Bethell, 22 - prostitution; lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally
- Todd Alan Carter, 62, of Artavista, Va. – prostitution, first offense
- George Allen Cox, 62, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. – prostitution, first offense
- Melissa Gabrielle Davis, 25, of Lagrange, N.C. – unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, two charges; and prostitution; lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally
- Mitchell Daquon Gainey, 25, of Wadesboro, N.C. – prostitution; lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally
- Issac Maso Harris, 46, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. - prostitution; lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally
- Kayci Lynn Miller, 27, of Greenville, S.C. - prostitution; lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally
- Shlomo Mishali, 30, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. – prostitution, first offense
- Shantoniesha Elaine Orr, 23, of Conway, S.C. – prostitution, first offense; and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce
