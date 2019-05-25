'Remember the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice’: Myrtle Beach veterans honor fallen soldiers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend, the nation will honor and remember our military men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom in this great country.
On Friday, veterans in Myrtle Beach shared their beliefs about the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“For me it’s extremely special, it’s the time that we set aside to remember the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said retired U.S. Army veteran Jerry Tucker.
More than 100 veterans and their families gathered together for a Memorial Day Ceremony and lunch put on by the Myrtle Beach Vet Center.
“As a veteran myself it’s a true honor to give back, it’s about us taking care of each other and that’s with this community enriches,” said retired U.S. Army veteran Chris Aranda.
The memorial included a presentation of the colors along with a moment of silence for the fallen.
The Quilts of Valor also honored six veterans, like Lars Mathis, for their service with a hand stitched quilt.
“This really hits the heart,” said Mathias said.
This Memorial Day weekend, the city of Myrtle Beach welcomed former United States Army Ranger, Keni Thomas, who was part of the mission in Somalia that inspired the book and movie “Black Hawk Down”.
Thomas is being honored as the Grand Marshall of Saturday’s Memorial Day Parade in Myrtle Beach.
He views Memorial Day as a day of unity and national pride.
“You don’t get those days too often to get everyone together and say, this is your team, it’s not the Yankees or the Nashville Predators it’s the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard, that’s our team right now,” said Thomas.
As time moves forward, retired veterans remind everyone to take just five minutes and think about those who gave their lives for our country’s freedom.
“This weekend to me is not the weekend to say thank you to the living, it’s to say thank you to the ones in the cemeteries,” said U.S. Army veteran Bob Greene.
“I live for them to know that I get to carry on with my wife, my kids and they get to see me because of the sacrifice they made and that’s never going to be forgotten,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Andrew Houser.
The city of Myrtle Beach will hold their Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Market Common.
The annual Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard will take place 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Myrtle Beach.
