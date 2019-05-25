Need a prayer? Head to the prayer tent set up in Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There’s a group in downtown Myrtle Beach that will be stationed there throughout the weekend, asking for prayers and praying for anyone who needs some uplifting.
It’s the fifth year for the Memorial Day Prayer Tent and people from all over will gather in the downtown area to pray.
It goes on for 40 hours straight, and group member Renee Davis said they need more people to come and join them.
“Pray a prayer of covering of Myrtle Beach. Pray blessings. Blessings over the businesses. Blessings over the visitors, over the bikers. We just want it to be a fun, safe weekend for everybody,” Davis said.
The group start at 4 p.m. Friday and will go non-stop until 8 a.m. Sunday.
The tent is in downtown Myrtle Beach near the Old Pavilion site.
