MBPD: Officers decide to not implement 23-mile traffic loop Friday night
Barricades are going up around Myrtle Beach as officials prep for Bikefest
By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 9:51 PM

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced that the 23-mile traffic loop would not be implemented Friday night.

The department tweeted out that based on an evaluation of current traffic conditions, officials decided not to put it in place. The decision came about 10 minutes before the traffic loop was set to go into place.

It could be implemented at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, depending on traffic.

They want to remind drivers to continue to stay focused, be alert and drive safely.

