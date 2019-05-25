MBPD: Officers decide to not implement 23-mile traffic loop Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced that the 23-mile traffic loop would not be implemented Friday night.
The department tweeted out that based on an evaluation of current traffic conditions, officials decided not to put it in place. The decision came about 10 minutes before the traffic loop was set to go into place.
It could be implemented at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, depending on traffic.
They want to remind drivers to continue to stay focused, be alert and drive safely.
