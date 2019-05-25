EXPLAINER: How to navigate the Memorial Day weekend traffic loop

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As thousands of people descend upon the Grand Strand Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement will implement a 23-mile traffic loop.
The traffic loop will be in place starting from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Once you are in the loop, it’s hard to get out of it.
To find out the best route to get around, officials say the city’s INFO line will operate 24 hours a day during the loop. If you have any questions to call that info line at 843-918-INFO.
Meteorologist Sean Bailey explains how to navigate the Memorial Day weekend traffic loop:
