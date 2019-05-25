Experts: Bikers at increased risk for heat exhaustion during Memorial Day heat wave

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is the place to be this long holiday weekend. But doctors are speaking out Friday ahead of a heat wave set to strike visitors and beachgoers alike this Memorial Day.
“Usually memorial weekend is not famous for heat exhaustion,” began Dan Muntean, MD at Conway Medical Center. “But this one is special because it’s going to be a hot one.”
Muntean says bikers specifically put themselves at high-risk for heat exhaustion when combining heavy leather clothing and hours on the motorcycle.
“It’s asphalt. [If] it’s 90 degrees outside? It’s 150 on asphalt,” Muntean said.
“You’ll have headache, you’ll have muscle cramps, you will not feel good! And instead of celebrating and enjoying, you’ll see one of the doctors clinics.”
Muntean suggests bikers take occasional breaks from the heat as well as drink plenty of water and gatorade to stay cool.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.