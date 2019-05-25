Biermann’s Bomb Propels Chants Past UTA in 10 Innings

Freshman Garrett McDaniels was huge out of the bullpen for the Chants, as the left-handed hurler slowed down the UTA offense and kept the men in Teal in the game after entering the game down 7-2. He had a career-night, giving up just two runs, one of which was earned, on three hits, four walks and a career-high six strikeouts over a career-long 5.0 innings of work.