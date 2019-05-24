Hartsville Pizza Hut employees held at knife point during attempted robbery, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for two masked men who allegedly attempted to rob a Hartsville Pizza Hut at knife point Thursday night.
According to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Hartsville Crossing Boulevard.
The suspects demanded the two male employees open the safe, however Blair said the employees did not have access to it.
One of the employees, a 19-year-old, was reportedly assaulted by one of the suspects. At some point during the attempted robbery, one the suspects held an employee at knife point, according to Blair. The employees told police the other suspect appeared to have a weapon but never presented it, according to Blair.
The employee who was reportedly assaulted was evaluated by EMS but refused further treatment.
According to Blair, the employees could not provide a good description of the would-be robbers due to their masks. He added the suspects did not leave the business with any money.
If you have any information on this incident, call Hartsville police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.