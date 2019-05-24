Traffic Alert: 4-vehicle crash blocks portion of S.C. 707 in Burgess area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a crash Friday afternoon on S.C. 707 in the Burgess area.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:37 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. 707 and Elm Road.
The road is blocked in that area and there are injuries in this collision, according to the SCHP.
Information from Horry County Fire Rescue states four vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple injuries were reported, but none appear to be life-threatening, according to emergency responders.
