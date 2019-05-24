Thief, getaway driver sentenced to federal prison for armed robberies of Myrtle Beach dry cleaner, Pizza Hut

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man who robbed a Myrtle Beach dry cleaner and restaurant and his getaway driver were both sentenced after pleading guilty to federal charges.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Jeremy Lamar Hayes pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.
Additionally, 26-year-old Kennedy Boggs was sentenced to nine years in federal prison and five years of supervision after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.
On Jan. 29, 2018, Hayes went into a Myrtle Beach dry cleaners, presented a firearm, and demanded money from the register, as well as the victim’s wallet, the release stated.
The next day, Hayes robbed a Myrtle Beach Pizza Hut while armed. Boggs drove the getaway vehicle used in the two robberies.
The two are not eligible for parole in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney.
