‘That thing’s like a dinosaur’: Gator hangs out on Myrtle Beach family’s patio

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach family had a surprise lunch guest Thursday afternoon.
A huge gator showed up on the back patio of Bekki Nichols’ home in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.
She said her uncle is the security chief in the neighborhood and called to tell her that an alligator was walking near her home in the woods.
Nichols said she looked out the window and the gator was on the back patio.
“Gosh, that thing’s like a dinosaur,” Nichols can be heard saying on the video.
The alligator eventually left but took a little souvenir with it.
“He’s taking our chair, it’s stuck to him,” Nichols said.
In the video, you can see the alligator try to go underneath the patio chair, but he doesn’t quite fit, so instead he just keeps walking away with the patio chair.
This is the second time in a week that WMBF News has reported on an alligator in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.
Just before midnight Sunday, Kierstan Millen’s dog Anya was attacked by an alligator. Thankfully, Anya survived the alligator bite. The Millen family rushed the dog to the veterinarian where she received stitches and had medical work done.
