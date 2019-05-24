SLED investigating after Hartsville woman dies in house fire

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A woman died in a Friday house fire in Hartsville, according to the coroner’s office.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the fire happened at 1115 Clyde School Road around 12 p.m.
Gerry Lynn Byrd, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
The fire is being investigated by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson investigators, as is customary in fire deaths, according to Hardee.
