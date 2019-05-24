Man found dead in Hartsville home ruled homicide, coroner says

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The death of a 61-year-old man found inside a Hartsville home Friday morning has been ruled a homicide, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Law enforcement responded to the residence on North Center Road around 8 a.m., according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Hardee identified the victim as Travis Warren Stevenson. He added Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Right now... I feel kind of confused. I just lost my daddy. I just want justice for him,” Stevenson’s daughter, Mesha Hickman, said.
Hickman said this morning a coworker came to the home to pick up her father when he found Stevenson on the ground with a gunshot wound a few feet from the front door.
Hickman said her father had a kind heart leaving her and neighbors even more in disbelief.
“My daddy was a good person. He had a heart bigger than this world. It wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t give you,” she said.
“He was a good man. He was taking care of his elderly mother... didn’t mind helping anyone in the community,” neighbor Albert Davis said.
Hickman said she just wants to find out who’s responsible for her father’s death.
“I don’t have a father anymore,” she said. “My kids don’t have a grandfather anymore, so if there’s anybody out there that know anything please just take this burden off my family.”
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s forensics services unit responded to the scene to assist, the release states.
Both agencies continue to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.