SCDOT crews expected to reopen Conway’s Main Street Bridge Saturday morning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers heading in and out of Conway will have a great start to their holiday weekend.
South Carolina Rep. Kevin Hardee confirmed to WMBF News that the Conway Main Street Bridge is expected to reopen Saturday morning. He said SCDOT crews could not give him an exact time because they will be working Friday night to put finishing touches on the bridge.
Hardee said there will still be lane closures once the bridge reopens but those will happen at night after rush hour traffic.
The bridge has been closed since January so that South Carolina Department of Transportation could make some repairs. But crews said there was more damage than first thought, so the closure has lasted longer than expected.
Crews have been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make sure the bridge will reopen in time for Memorial Day.
