Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors visit one property but hand out two low scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Inspectors visited one property in Myrtle Beach but handed out two low scores.
Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control went to the Landmark Snack Bar at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, where they said a rolling trash can was seen blocking the hand sink in the kitchen.
They also found a pitcher stored in the hand sink at the bar. T
The facility was also cited for having improper hot holding temperatures including: cooked ground beef patties, fried chicken tenders and cheese pizza above the fryers.
Inspectors found improper date and time markings for ready-to-eat foods, uncooked chicken was thawing in standing water in the three compartment sink and dirty dishes were in one basin, clean dishes were found on the side drain board.
They also saw dirty utensils being stored on the magnetic strip above the three compartment sink and single service items were found not being stored inverted.
A handle was missing on the make top and the three compartment sink had a leaking faucet, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors gave Landmark Snack Bar an 80 out of 100.
Next up is The Landmark Gazebo Restaurant at that same location at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the dish machine was not operating to the manufacturer’s standards.
They also discovered improper cold holding temperatures for a variety of foods.
The DHEC report also showed there were improper date markings on a many foods including baked chicken, baked chicken wings and cooked beef in the walk in cooler.
Inspectors found chopped onions in the reach in cooler with a prepped date of May 4 and a squeeze bottle of spicy mayonnaise was observed with a prepped date of April 19.
The report states that there wasn’t a thermometer was found in the walk in cooler and the thermometer on the outside of the door was not operational.
Squeeze bottles of condiments, seasonings and bulk containers of sugar were found without labels with common names of food, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors found missing hood filters and some with build-up. They also saw ice build-up in a walk in freezer. Build-up was also seen by inspectors under and behind equipment on the cook line.
A column in the kitchen had peeling paint and the wall was not smooth or easily cleanable, the DHEC report states.
Landmark Gazebo Restaurant received an 81 out of 100.
A duo for this week’s perfect scores.
AMC Colonial Mall 12 at 10177 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and Bodo’s Brauhaus scored a perfect 100.
Chili Frito is described as a mucho bueno Mexican restaurant with authentic Mexican tacos, quesadillas, chimichangas, burritos and Mexican specialties. It’s at 4022 River Oaks Drive in Carolina Forest.
The “Coming Soon” and the “Now Hiring" signs are up at the soon-to-be Royal Ramen. Look for it in the Northwood Plaza on the north side of Myrtle Beach. No word on an exact date for when those noodles will be served.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.