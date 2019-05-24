Renovations planned to preserve Conway’s historic Peanut Warehouse

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A developer who recently took ownership of the historic Peanut Warehouse in Conway is working to take the steps needed to preserve the building.
CHS of 1995 Investments purchased the building that sits along the Waccamaw River in March of this year, according to Horry County land records.
Now, the company is working on a plan that would keep the rustic integrity of the building, while also protecting it from damage.
In early May, the developer, Jamie McLain, went before the Conway Community Appearance Board to seek approval for renovations on the rustic warehouse.
The plans requested - new cypress exterior siding, re-glazed windows and new window sills - are meant to weatherize the building, according to McLain.
The cypress siding will be placed over the existing boards to protect the structure, but the inside of the building will remain the same, minutes from the May 8 meeting state.
After much discussion about the plans for the new siding and concerns over how long it would take for the new wood to look weathered, the board approved a portion of the developer’s plans.
The board agreed to allow McLain to move forward with adding the cypress siding over the existing siding. However, before the installation process begins, he must go before the board again with a plan to help the new boards look distressed sooner.
The board also wants to revisit the developer’s plans for the windows at a later date.
The building, built around 1900, needed to close in the past due to structural concerns. An inspection in March 2014 found the building to be unsafe and in need of repairs.
Scott Thompson, of Thompson Farms, who leases the property, decided to take on those renovations in December 2015. The venue reopened in March 2016.
WMBF News reached out to McLain for an update on his renovation plans, but we have not heard back.
