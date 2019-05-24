Person cited after 12-acre brush fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was cited following a 12-acre brush fire Wednesday in the Bucksport area, according to Doug Wood with the S.C. Forestry Commission.
Crews responded to the fire at around 2:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Ole Bellamy Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said forestry crews worked inside the fire to establish a perimeter around it, while HCFR worked to provide fire prevention around the outside of the blaze in order to keep it from spreading.
The fire is believed to have resulted from an escaped debris burn related to a site-clearing job in the area, according to Wood. He added the person was cited for “negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another.”
There were no injuries or structures damaged.
The incident remains under investigation
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.