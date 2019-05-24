Pee Dee veteran inducted into 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee veteran was among 16 inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame.
According to a press release, the ceremony was held May 22 at the Division’s Hall of Heroes at Fort Bragg.
“This is a great tradition that we’ll keep on in the future,” says Maj. Gen. James J. Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “It gives us the opportunity on any given day to walk among heroes. It gives us the opportunity to reflect on the past and is clearly an inspiration to the future.
Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph R. Allen, a Timmonsville, S.C. native who served as command sergeant major for the 82nd’s Airborne Division Support Command from 1999 to 2002, was among the 2019 group of inductees.
“This is truly an honor and was totally unexpected,” said Allen. “When I received the call saying that I was nominated to be inducted, I thought they had the wrong number, I said you gotta have the wrong guy.”
